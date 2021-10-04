Police in Detroit, Michigan, are looking into an apparent smash and grab that occurred when alleged thieves left a huge hole in a Dollar Tree store.

“Police cruisers and investigators were outside the Vernor business for several hours Monday morning after finding toppled bricks and drywall in the back,” Fox 2 reported.

Authorities suspected the alleged thieves missed their target and planned to break into the Foot Locker that was close by. However, they apparently broke into the Dollar Tree.

It was not immediately clear if anything was stolen.

According to the Fox report, the incident “happened in the 1600 block of Vernor, at a strip mall between Military and Dragoon Street. Five businesses are located in the area, including a Dollar Tree and Foot Locker.”

Video footage showed the gaping hole in the wall as police cruisers were parked nearby and officers were seen assessing the damage:

Authorities towed away a semi-truck parked at the scene that was suspected to be involved in the incident.

“No visuals of the suspects had been released as of early Monday morning,” the Fox report stated.

Meanwhile, Dollar Tree announced Wednesday it would start selling certain items at $1.25 and $1.50, highlighting the pressure the increase in costs have imposed on companies to raise their prices, Breitbart News reported.

Other items in the store would be priced at just above a dollar.

“For decades, our customers have enjoyed the ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ for value at one dollar – and we remain committed to that core proposition – but many are telling us that they also want a broader product assortment when they come to shop,” CEO Michael Witynski stated regarding the change.

Consumer prices rose 5.3 percent in the 12 months preceding August, which is the highest level of inflation since 2008.

“Many businesses have felt squeezed, although perhaps none as much as one whose premise was linked to charging less than a dollar for everything in the store,” the Breitbart News article read.