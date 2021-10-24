WATCH: Alleged Thieves Swipe Expensive Purses from Chicago Boutique

Thieves have repeatedly targeted retailers on and near the Magnificent Mile and Chicago police recently shared video footage of another alleged crime.

“The footage shows two men stealing purses worth tens of thousands of dollars from Bottega Veneta, 800 North Michigan, around 2:54 p.m. on October 11, according to a source and CPD’s media statement,” CWB Chicago reported Sunday.

Surveillance video appeared to show a suspect wearing a red hoodie being allowed into the store where the person walked past a woman in a black shirt, then pushed her out of the way and grabbed two bags from a shelf.

Moments later, a suspect in a black hoodie appeared to grab bags off the shelves as the woman watched:

“If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Detective DiVito #20645 at (312)744-8263. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.CPDTIP.com,” the Chicago Police Department video’s text read.

“If you see these individuals, DO NOT APPROACH! Call 9-1-1,” the video added.

The Bottega Veneta store was reportedly hit by a bigger group of thieves who employed a similar ruse to enter in September, according to the CWB Chicago article:

Around 4 o’clock that afternoon, an employee admitted a man into the boutique, and about eleven other men poured in behind the first. According to a property management company’s email to nearby residents, the crew collected about 35 handbags, which retail for thousands of dollars each, and ran out the door. A police report said the crew escaped in at least two cars, including a gray Honda CRV.

Also in September, an Ulta Beauty store in Chicago was apparently robbed during store hours and a customer recorded the incident.

The video showed three individuals wearing masks dumping products into bags, and the man behind the camera was clearly shocked at the scene:

Sent by a follower. This was at the Ulta in Norridge at 4115 N Harlem near the 16th district in #Chicago pic.twitter.com/Ab59s9N2lA — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) September 27, 2021

“Insane, insane, y’all. Y’all, this is the middle of the Ulta right now,” he commented before the individuals exited the shop.