Policeman Dies After Being Shot, Manhunt for Suspect Continues

A Henry County, Georgia, officer who was shot recently has died due to his injuries, 11 Alive reported Monday.

“Thirty-eight-year-old Paramhans Desai was shot shortly after responding to a home in McDonough for a domestic incident on Thursday,” the outlet said.

Now, there is a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jordan Jackson. A manhunt for the 22-year-old is ongoing because he is a suspect officials identified in connection with the incident.

Please see the bulletin below in reference to Henry County Police Department Case #2021-00098992.

Authorities said Jackson may be driving a 2016 white Honda Civic with a Georgia license plate reading RXF0384. The suspect was described as five feet, eight inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

MEDIA RELEASE HENRY COUNTY, GA – November 5th, 2021Henry County Police Department Case #2021-00098992A BLUE ALERT… Posted by Henry County Police Department on Friday, November 5, 2021

“Let me be crystal clear, we certainly will not tolerate any individual, regardless of who you are, coming to what we consider to be God’s country of Henry County and harming any of our peace officers in any kind of way,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett stated during a recent news conference.

“So Mr. Jackson whatever hole you’re in, I assure you that we’re coming to find you, we will place you in custody, and we will bring you to justice immediately,” he added.

Authorities said Jackson is considered a serious public safety threat and individuals with information regarding his location were encouraged to call 911.

“It is with a saddened and heavy heart that the Henry County Law Enforcement Family along with Henry County Government announce the passing of Police Officer Paramhans Desai,” the Henry County Police Department said in a social media post on Monday:

MEDIA RELEASE HENRY COUNTY, GA – November 8, 2021 Henry County Police Department Case #2021-00098992 It is with a… Posted by Henry County Police Department on Monday, November 8, 2021

“Officer Desai succumbed to his injuries with his family by his side today at approximately 9:55 p.m. Officer Desai is survived by his wife and two young children. Officer Desai continues to serve, even in his passing, by donating multiple organs which will save numerous lives. Please continue to keep Officer Desai’s family in your thoughts and prayers through this terrible tragedy,” the department concluded.