NAACP Blamed Donald Trump for Fake Hate Crime Against Jussie Smollett

The National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) blamed then-President Donald Trump for the supposed hate crime against black and gay actor Jussie Smollett in 2019 in the City of Chicago.

#LivingWhileBlack incidents and other reported crimes and President Donald J. Trump’s xenophobic rhetoric and racist policies. This rhetoric continues to bleed into our everyday lives, and this divisive and dangerous behavior needs to stop. — NAACP (@NAACP) January 29, 2019

A Chicago jury found Smollett guilty of five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct on Thursday for faking the hate crime and reporting it to police.

As Breitbart News reported at the time:

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored Persons (NAACP), the country’s most influential civil rights organization, has blamed President Donald Trump for Tuesday morning’s attack on actor Jussie Smollett. … NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson issued a statement Tuesday afternoon specifically blaming Trump’s “racist and xenophobic rhetoric”: The recent racist and homophobic attack on acclaimed actor and activist Jussie Smollett is troubling. The rise in hate crimes is directly linked to President Donald J. Trump’s racist and xenophobic rhetoric. It is dangerous for any society to allow a tone of divisiveness and hatred to dominate the political discourse. As this rhetoric continues to bleed into our everyday lives, dangerous behavior will continue to place many law-abiding individuals at risk. We pray for a full physical and mental recovery Jussie Smollett and many unnamed victims of this forum of hate based terrorism.

The NAACP had not appeared to react to Thursday’s verdict at the time of this article’s publication.

