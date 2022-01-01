Authorities arrested two individuals Friday who are suspected of killing an Illinois police sergeant and wounding her partner in a hotel shooting.

Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, was killed in Wednesday’s shooting, and her partner, Tyler Bailey, 27, remained in critical condition Friday morning, according to Fox 32. At approximately 9:42 p.m., the pair responded to a report of unattended dogs barking inside a vehicle at a Comfort Inn parking lot on North State Highway 50, per the Bradley Police Department.

Authorities say Rittmanic and Bailey spoke with individuals of a hotel room where the vehicle owner was possibly staying when occupants of the room attacked and opened fire on the officers:

RIP. Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was murdered when she was shot and killed while responding to a call of of a noise complaint of unattended two dogs in a vehicle at a motel. #rip #murdered #hero #endofwatch #SergeantMarleneRittmanic #BradleyPoliceDepartment #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/VO55sBV3NY — Protecting the Blue (@protectingblue) December 30, 2021

Authorities embarked on a search for suspects Darius Sullivan, 25, and Xandria Harris, 26, which lasted 36 hours and crossed state lines, according to Fox 32.

U.S. Marshals and a SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence in North Manchester, Indiana, approximately 9:30 a.m. and arrested Sullivan, ABC 7 reports. Nineteen-year-old Daniel Acros of Kankakee, Illinois, was also present at the home and was arrested on preliminary narcotics and weapons charges, per Fox 32.

A search for Harris carried on during the course of the day “until she turned herself in at the Bradley Police department around 4 p.m.,” the outlet reported.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly stated:

In a multi-jurisdictional effort, two alleged cop killers have been taken into custody today and will now face justice. The Law Enforcement family and the community lost a devoted officer, and another continues to fight for his life. The ISP will continue to offer our prayers and support to the Bradley Police Department during this difficult time.

Authorities arrested two additional suspects early Friday morning, whom police say are connected to the investigation, per Fox 32. Authorities witnessed a driver headed the wrong way in Rochester, Indiana, and pursued the vehicle. Following a car chase, Joshua Adams, 26, and Bryce Baker, 20, were arrested. Both Adams and Baker are from Kankakee, per Fox 32.

The men were booked for “possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement and possession of a handgun without a license,” ABC 7 reported.

The suspects’ connection to the case remains under investigation.