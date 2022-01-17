Father of Slain Brianna Kupfer Blames Politicians for Letting Criminals Free

Todd Kupfer, the father of 24-year-old graduate student Brianna Kupfer, who was murdered last week at work in Los Angeles by an unknown assailant in an N95 mask, has blamed politicians who let criminals walk free on the streets.

The young woman was stabbed to death last week in the furniture store where she worked — and where she had designed some of the furniture herself — by an attacker whom police described as a “a tall lanky African American male” wearing black pants and a black hoodie

Mr. Kupfer, 60, gave an interview to Fox News in which he blasted politicians for the ongoing crime wave in L.A. and other major American cities:

“Crime is truly spiking, and we have a lot of criminals on the streets that shouldn’t be out,” grieving father Todd Kupfer, 60, told Fox News. … “We have a lot of politicians that somehow forgot about people and think the key to getting elected is to support the lowest rung of our society and to give them rights and somehow that’s the answer to getting votes,” Kupfer said. Brianna Kupfer was studying design at UCLA and had been working part-time for about a year as a consultant at Croft House on North La Brea Avenue. “She was a kind soul and always was trying to make herself better and everything around her better,” said Kupfer, fighting back tears. “She cared about people.”

The Kupfer family lives in Pacific Palisades, an upscale neighborhood that is home to many celebrities. The La Brea area is a busy commercial district in Los Angeles that is considered relatively safe, though it has become more dangerous recently.

Murders have risen dramatically in L.A. Outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti cut $150 million from the police budget in 2020, in deference to Black Lives Matter; while L.A. District Attorney George Gascón, who was funded in the 2020 election by left-wing billionaire George Soros, is proudly pursuing a lenient policy that reduces the sentences meted out to violent criminals.

