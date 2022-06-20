9 Shot During Father’s Day Weekend Attack in Mayor Eric Adam’s NYC

Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, during a Father’s Day weekend attack in Mayor Eric Adam’s (D) New York City.

FOX News reports that the attack occurred at a barbeque under the Madison Avenue bridge around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Seven men and two women were shot. The one fatality was a 21-year-old man, who has yet to be identified.

The New York Daily News notes that police believe there was more than one gunman involved in the attack.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell commented on the attack, saying, “The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe.”

NYC shootings are up 47 percent over where they were at this time in 2020.

Breitbart News reported that at least 47 people were shot over Father’s Day weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

