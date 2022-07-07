A man trying to avoid capture leaped from elevated Brooklyn subway tracks to a nearby rooftop, and the incident was caught on camera.

Twenty-five-year-old Kendall Floyd was in the Williamsburg area on Wednesday when authorities noticed he was driving without wearing a seatbelt, the New York Post reported Thursday.

During the traffic stop, the man allegedly threw his car door open, hitting an officer’s arm, then fled the scene.

Police said the suspect then climbed a stanchion pole onto the elevated tracks near the Flushing Avenue station, and that was when the terrifying footage was recorded.

The clip showed the man standing far above the people gathered below with many yelling, “Don’t do it! Don’t do it!,” according to NBC New York.

Moments later, the man threw himself into the air, landing on the roof of a nearby building. Officers were seen making their way around the buildings, then stopping at a chain-link fence.

One of them climbed the fence and dropped to the other side.

A photo showed the moment the man jumped over the shocked crowd on the street below:

Wild video shows man fleeing cops make terrifying rooftop leap in NYC https://t.co/FKCAkK20LU pic.twitter.com/SkImya9A1C — New York Post (@nypost) July 7, 2022

Floyd’s leg was injured during the incident and he was eventually arrested, the Post reported.

“He was charged with assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, official misconduct, false personation, two counts of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and a seatbelt violation, according to police,” the outlet continued, adding the officer hurt during the traffic stop was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Meanwhile, overall index crime in New York City grew 36.5 percent in March compared to the same month in 2021 amid the state’s soft-on-crime bail laws, Breitbart News reported in April.

“Transit crimes saw a staggering 52.5 percent jump as well, as subway crimes, including a hammer attack, slashings, and beatings, made headlines last month,” the outlet said.