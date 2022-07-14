Two twelve-year-olds in Oak Hill, Florida, were arrested Monday after reportedly aiming a gun at a car.

Police footage from Monday shows a Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputy responding to a call from a civilian who claimed two kids had pointed a gun at her car.

The civilian claimed to have heard shots, and when she went to the scene to see if someone was hurt, the juveniles aimed the gun at her car, which contained two adults and three children, WFLA reported.

The responding deputies also heard more shots as they arrived on the scene. Footage shows the deputies approaching an abandoned building and ordering the suspects to put their hands in the air and come out.

“It was a real gun. We were shooting it over here. Someone said we were allowed to,” one of the boys pleaded.

When asked how old they are, they responded, “We’re both twelve.”

“Keep your hands where I can see them,” the officer ordered. “You drop them, bad things are gonna happen. You understand?”

As the arresting deputy detained the boys and asked them more questions, one of them can be heard asking to go home.

Officers who searched the scene found at least four shell casings as well as the weapon, which was loaded.

Both of the twelve-year-olds were arrested and charged with discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under 16. The suspect who allegedly pointed the gun at the car is also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

The boys are being held in the Department of Juvenile Justice.