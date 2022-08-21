An 18-year-old girl was stabbed in the lower back on a New York City subway platform following an altercation on the train, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The incident happened early Sunday morning at approximately 5:00 a.m. on the L train platform at 14th Street and 6th Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan.

The 18-year-old was with a group of friends on the L train when they encountered another group and a dispute began that later got violent.

As the altercation spilled onto the subway platform, the 18-year-old was stabbed in the back by another woman. Police did not specify the object used in the stabbing.

The girl was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition, the New York Post reported.

A spokesperson with the NYPD described the suspect as a Hispanic woman with a heavy build and short blonde hair. The suspect, who is in her 20s, reportedly fled the scene afterward, the Post noted.

Police are still investigating the altercation.

The stabbing comes amid a wave of stabbing attacks in New York City this summer. Stabbings have increased by 11 percent from August 7 to last year, the Post reported.

Transit crime has risen in New York City by 56 percent from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the NYPD.

Residents in the Big Apple are expressing concerns about safety amid the city’s recent crime wave. About 76 percent of NYC residents fear they could be the victim of a violent crime, a recent poll found.

