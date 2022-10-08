A Florida woman was charged with first-degree murder after she admitted to stabbing her younger sister to death for flirting with her boyfriend while playing an online video game.

Fatiha Marzan, 21, is accused of stabbing Sayma Marzan, 19, multiple times in the chest at 4:30 a.m. on September 26 with a dagger she purchased on Amazon, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit via the Orlando Sentinel.

Fatiha reportedly called 911 dispatchers, telling them she believed she had stabbed her sister to death.

Sayma was pronounced dead 20 minutes after Orange County fire medics arrived at their home on Southern Charm Drive in Orlando.

According to the affidavit, Fatiha was upset at her younger sister after she developed a bond with her boyfriend of five years as they played the first-person shooter game Valorant together. The 19-year-old sister and Fatiha’s long-distance boyfriend would often flirt through the game’s messaging channel.

After finding out her boyfriend told Sayma he loved her, Fatiha bought a dagger from Amazon and hid the knife for two weeks. On September 26, she hid in a closet until 4:30 a.m. waiting to stab her younger sister in the bedroom they shared.

“Fatiha knew she had to wait until her family was asleep to stab Sayma because she did not want anyone to hear the incident,” the affidavit stated via Fox 35. “Fatiha consciously decided to kill her sister, Sayma, and the decision was present in her mind at the time of the killing.”

Fatiha is currently being held in Orange County jail without bond after she admitted to the fatal stabbing.

