Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year, is making a mockery of his trial with his disruptive behavior.

Brooks is facing 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, each of which carries a mandatory life sentence.

On Thursday, Brooks, who represents himself at trial, erroneously argued for the case against him to be dismissed because he did not receive “verified copies” of court documents, Fox News reported.

However, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow called Brooks’ arguments “ridiculous.”

“The only argument I could discern in those 50 minutes is that this case be dismissed,” Dorow told Brooks and noted that he did not file a “proper motion” to dismiss his case.

Brooks’ antics continued into Friday, the tenth day of trial when he continually interrupted Judge Dorow with inappropriate outbursts.

During one interaction, Brooks contended that court documents incorrectly categorized his case as a civil matter, which delayed the start of the trial.

“Mr. Brooks, you’re talking about an irrelevant matter. I’m starting the trial,” Dorow said.

“Right here, it says it’s a civil matter,” Brooks said, pointing to a document. Brooks urged Dorow to address his concerns before the jury entered the courtroom.

However, Dorow admonished Brooks for being disrespectful in the courtroom.

“Mr. Brooks, stop. You are not being respectful to this proceeding or to this jury,” Doros said.

When Brooks tried to interject by adding “with all due respect,” Dorow said, “No, it’s not with all due respect, stating that doesn’t make it respectful.”

Dorow continued to criticize Brooks for his disrespectful behavior and threatened to remove him to a different courtroom.

“Mr. Brooks you have interrupted me repeatedly. You are on the verge of being removed to that courtroom. I don’t want to do that,” Dorow said. “I want you to stay here, but you keep interrupting me and bringing up irrelevant matters.”

At one point, Brooks accused Dorow of “not being fair” for her adherence to Wisconsin’s rules of evidence.

Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell Brooks tells Judge Jennifer Dorow that she is "not being fair" pic.twitter.com/DzbzHb4Vg5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 14, 2022

“One of my roles is to be the umpire,” Dorow told Brooks.

“Then you gotta fair your honor, you’re a public servant,” Brooks retorted.

“I am fair,” Dorow responded.

“No you’re not, you’re not being fair,” Brooks said.

Dorow discussed Wisconsin’s evidence rules and said they do not allow “unfettered questioning of witnesses that are not relevant, or that call for hearsay, or for a variety of other reasons that are speculative,” which Brooks has repeatedly done throughout the trial.

“You’re not being fair, you’re not being fair though,” Brooks once again said.

“I think it’s always fair, but I disagree with the characterization,” Dorow said. “I think it has more to do with your lack of understanding of the rules of evidence and the rules of procedure which you knowingly and freely and voluntarily and deliberately made a choice to represent yourself.”

While one of the prosecution’s witnesses described what he saw the day Brooks allegedly drove his SUV into the Christmas parade, Brooks corrected the witness to claim that he did not identify by his legal name.

Witness: "You continued driving into the parade route" Darrell Brooks: "Who is you?" Witness: "Darrell Brooks" Darrell Brooks: "I do not identify by that name, nor do I know anybody by that name." pic.twitter.com/Mnis6afwis — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 14, 2022

“And then a Ford Escape came through the parade routes. And you drove past me and wouldn’t stop and you continued driving into the parade route,” the witness explained.

“Who is ‘you?’” Brooks asked.

“Uh, Darrell Brooks, the defendant seated at the table,” the witness responded.

“Let the record reflect that I do not identify by their name, nor do I know anybody by that name,” Brooks said.

All of Brooks’ antics came after he apologized to the court on Monday for his disruptive behavior.

“I just wanted everyone to know that I apologize for my actions and I’m going to try my best to, whatever happens, to conduct myself with respect and with respect to the court, and I just wanted you all to know that,” Brooks told the court on Monday.

Prosecutors expected to rest their case by Friday, but with Brooks’ constant outbursts and lengthy cross-examinations, the case is anticipated to continue until as late as Tuesday.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.