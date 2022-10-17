A Chicago man is accused of making threats against a judge during an online court hearing after prosecutors tracked them to the suspect, according to a report.

The suspect is on probation for possessing a stolen car and on electric monitoring regarding a pending gun case. Now, he faces another felony charge per the threats, CWB Chicago reported Sunday.

Twenty-year-old Kenneth Williams was ordered held without bail on Sunday, thanks to Judge Mary Marubio.

Williams appeared before Judge Lauren Edidin through a Zoom call last month for a hearing regarding the stolen vehicle case. He was on electric monitoring for the pending gun charge.

“During the hearing, someone with the username ‘Mars’ wrote in the Zoom chat, ‘You’re going to die today, bitch. Hope you have protection with you while leaving court,'” the outlet said.

However, Mars then reportedly logged out but someone logged in moments later with the same screen name as another member, writing, “You will be cut today, judge. You’re a filthy rat. Disgusted by your behavior. This will not be tolerated. The countdown has already begun. In due time, you’re ours,” then logged out.

According to prosecutors, another person joined with the same name as another participant. The user claimed no one could help the judge and she brought it on herself.

Officials were able to trace the threats to Williams who allegedly admitted issuing the threats because he wanted to see the judge’s reaction.

He later reportedly apologized, the outlet continued:

Judge Marubio held Williams without bail for violating probation and bail bond until the judges handling those cases could reconsider his bail conditions. She set bail for the new charge, threatening a public official, at $150,000. Williams must post 10% of that amount to get out of jail on electronic monitoring — if the no bail holds are released.

Meanwhile, a law abolishing bail across Illinois that was passed by Democrats and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) will free thousands of suspects accused of violent crimes, Breitbart News reported in September.

“Beginning January 1, 2023, Illinois will become the first state in the nation to have eliminated cash bail — even for some of the most violent crimes,” the outlet said. “As a result, local district attorneys say they will be forced to free thousands of suspects accused of crimes like murder and kidnapping.”

In addition, rising violent crime across President Joe Biden’s (D) America is emerging as the deciding issue in the upcoming midterm elections.