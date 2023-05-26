Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a Texas mother accused of stabbing three of her children to death and injuring two others, Fox News reported.

Shamaiya Hall, 25, was arrested on March 3 and subsequently indicted by a grand jury for three capital murder charges. Sources with Child Protective Services (CPS) told a local news outlet at the time that Hall allegedly stabbed her five children when a CPS worker came unannounced to the home because the worker suspected Hall was having unsupervised visitations with her children.

CPS confirmed the five children were siblings.

“The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that CPS had been at a home on the street where the crime took place, and then quickly called 911 for help,” according to the report. “The children had been previously placed by CPS under the guardianship of another relative.”

Of the five children, six-year-old Legend Chappell, five-year-old Alayiah Martin, and five-year-old Ayden Martin were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

“In response to the charges, Ellis County District Attorney Ann Montgomery filed the state’s intent to seek the death penalty for Hall in the three capital murder cases,” Fox News reported. “The grand jury also returned two additional indictments of attempted murder, alleging that Hall also stabbed her 4-year-old son and 13-month-old daughter.”

A local news outlet obtained records showing that Hall, a resident of Forney, Texas, was previously arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing her sister’s boyfriend in 2017.

Hall’s twin sister, Troyshaye Mone Hall, was also arrested in 2021 for allegedly stabbing and killing her seven-year-old daughter, according to the report. Mone Hall was ordered to go to North Texas State Hospital in Vernon.