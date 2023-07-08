Video Shows Woman Swipe Baby Monkey from Florida Pet Store

A woman was caught on surveillance camera stealing a baby marmoset monkey from a pet store in Homestead, Florida.

Video shows the woman pulling the five-week-old monkey away from his brother and hiding him in her bag before walking out of Robert’s Pet Shop on South Dixie Highway, Local10 news outlet reported on Friday.

The store’s manager, Lazaro Sardinas, said he was surprised by the video because he believes the woman caught on camera has been a store customer for around 15 years.

“I would have never thought it would have been her,” Sardinas said, adding that if someone “can talk some sense into her, bring the monkey back, I would appreciate it.”

He said he is concerned because the baby monkey is “on a special diet and could die without proper care,” according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.