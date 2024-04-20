Alleged Would-Be School Shooter Andrea Ye Identifies as Male, Prefers the Name ‘Alex’

Alleged Montgomery County, Maryland, would-be school shooter Andrea Ye prefers to go by “Alex” and wrote of killing elementary children “because little kids make easier targets.”

The New York Post reported that Ye “is biologically female but identifies as male.”

Breitbart News noted that Ye wrote a 129-page manifesto, to which the Montgomery County Police Department was alerted, and it led to the Wednesday arrest of Ye.

WBAL-TV quoted from the manifesto, in which Ye wrote about killing numerous people at her high school and how knowing the layout of the school would play to her advantage.

She also wrote about targeting an elementary school: “I have also considered shooting up my former elementary school because little kids make easier targets.”

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) went apoplectic when a reporter asked why the county did not address claims that the would-be shooter was transgender.

Elrich said:

Do you publicize every time someone gets murdered and it’s a white, Christian male who is heterosexual?…You never publish somebody’s sexual orientation when you talk about it. Why you focus on someone being transgender is beyond me. It is not a news story. It is not a crime to be transgender, and I’m sorry you feel that way.

The excerpt from Ye’s manifesto ended with these two sentences: “My ultimate goal would be to set the world record for the most amount of kills in a shooting. If I have time, I’ll try to decapitate my victims with a knife to turn the injuries into deaths.”

