A 15-year-old boy was stabbed Saturday on the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey, and the incident caused panic among the crowds of people who were in the area.

NBC 10 said that crowds ran from the scene on 12th Street just after 9:00 p.m., after the teenager was stabbed in the area of 9th and 10th streets, the outlet reported Sunday.

Law enforcement said officers arrived after reports came in about a fight. Officers located the injured boy, who had reportedly been targeted by an assailant whose identity remained unknown.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

An image shows young people running away from the area following the incident:

Crowds fled in a panic on Saturday night after, officials said, a juvenile was stabbed on the Ocean City, NJ, boardwalk. https://t.co/OCzcUIWSwA — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) May 26, 2024

In a statement, Ocean City Mayor Jay A. Gillian said, “We have a highly qualified team of officers on the boardwalk and throughout town, and they will enforce all laws to the fullest. Ocean City will always be welcoming to all guests, but I want to send a clear message to parents and to teens: ‘If you don’t want to behave, don’t come.'”

Gillian also noted that large groups of teenagers were reportedly involved in shoplifting, fights, and disorderly conduct over the weekend, according to Fox 29.

“I understand the impact that this behavior has on all of our residents, guests and business owners, and I want to assure everybody that Ocean City will not tolerate it,” he said.

Now, police are asking anyone with more information regarding the stabbing to contact them.

According to the Philly Voice, a fight occurred on the boardwalk late Friday that involved a pair of juvenile girls. Police eventually broke up the brawl and detained several young people before releasing them to their parents.

“No weapons were involved in the fight and no injuries were reported, police say,” the outlet stated.

It added that “Last year, Ocean City enacted an 11 p.m. curfew for minors and a backpack ban on the boardwalk after 8 p.m., as part of a wider effort to discourage unruly teen behavior that has been an ongoing problem at the shore town.”