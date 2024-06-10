Sanctuary State Massachusetts: Illegal Alien ‘Got-Away’ Charged with Raping Child

An illegal alien “got-away,” who successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border, is accused of raping a child in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

Yader Alexander Morales-Quevedo, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, crossed the southern border without Border Patrol detecting him — entering the U.S. as one of the millions of “got-aways” whom the federal government has little-to-no information on.

In August 2022, Morales-Quevedo was arraigned in New Bedford District Court on child rape charges. Those charges were eventually upgraded to be heard before the Bristol County Superior Court.

In January 2023, Morales-Quevedo was arraigned in the Bristol County Superior Court on child rape and posing or exhibiting a child in a state of nudity or sexual conduct charges.

On May 28, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Morales-Quevedo. ICE officials said he will remain in their custody pending the outcome of the child rape charges against him.

“Yader Alexander Morales-Quevedo will have his day in court, but he is facing some very serious charges,” ICE official Todd Lyons said in a statement. “He posed a significant threat to the children in our Massachusetts communities.”

Since President Joe Biden took office in early 2021, nearly two million illegal alien got-aways have successfully crossed the southern border.

