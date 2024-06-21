Border Patrol: More Than 13K Illegals with Criminal Convictions Arrested So Far in 2024

United States Border Patrol (USBP) agents have arrested more than 13,700 illegal aliens with criminal convictions so far in 2024, the Republican National Committee (RNC) said on Friday.

In addition, officials arrested hundreds of gang members, the RNC noted, citing a social media post from USBP Chief Jason Owens.

Owens wrote:

This FY [Fiscal Year], USBP has apprehended over 13.7K illegal migrants w/ criminal convictions. Over 360 of these have had gang affiliations. Individuals like these can pose a significant threat to public safety. We must be able to apprehend & identify them, so we can prosecute & remove them.

His post featured pictures of suspects whose bodies are covered in tattoos:

Officials in President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have kept detention space empty, as recent cases showed criminal illegals were released into American communities after crossing the southern border, Breitbart News reported in April.

The outlet highlighted the fact that the “administration’s detention agenda has consequences.” The report continued:

Most recently, several criminal cases showed illegal aliens who were released into the U.S. interior, rather than being put into ICE detention, who went on to commit crimes. For example, Grevi Geovani Rivera Zavala of Honduras was sentenced this month to ten years in prison after raping a teenage girl in a public bathroom in Prattville, Alabama, last year. Zavala arrived at the southern border in November 2021 using a fake name. Despite having a criminal record in his native Honduras, DHS officials only briefly detained Zavala and then released him into the U.S. interior.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested the state’s number one most wanted criminal illegal immigrant, the second arrest made after Texas’s Top Ten Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List was created, Breitbart News reported June 14.

“When President Joe Biden took office, he dismantled every effective border policy his predecessor put into place,” Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said in a statement regarding the list.

“Texas will continue to take unprecedented action to protect Texans and our state from President Biden’s border crisis,” he added.

During a rally in Racine, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump spoke about the loss of a mother from Maryland named Rachel Morin, whom an illegal alien allegedly raped and murdered, according to Breitbart News.

SAY HER NAME: Rachel Morin, 37 year old mother of 5 chiIdren (Maryland). Rachel went for a hike and was r*ped and brutaIIy kiIIed by an illegal migrant. Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez came through the U.S. border last year from El Salvador, after he kiIIed a woman there.… pic.twitter.com/u5D13xoTFT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 15, 2024

“Just last week, another Biden migrant was arrested for the savage murder of an innocent American woman,” Trump said, noting she was a mother of five children:

President Trump SAYS HER NAME, discusses murder of Rachel Morin and other innocent Americans by an illegal alien during Racine, WI speech pic.twitter.com/uNVhAfzWoW — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 18, 2024

He also noted that police believe “this animal responsible for Rachel’s killing, first murdered another young woman in El Salvador.”