Trio Accused of Stealing Nearly $2K in Baby Formula from Florida Walmart

Three women are accused of stealing nearly $2,000 in baby formula from Walmarts in Southwest Florida.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Walmart at 375 Kings Highway in Charlotte County on July 1 where a loss prevention associate reported three separate baby formula thefts occurring on April 4, April 14, and June 26.

Two women, later identified as Tomarion Maloy, 19, and Yolanda Williams, 47, were seen on the store surveillance camera on June 26 allegedly nabbing $530 worth of baby formula. The pair allegedly stuffed the formula in their bags and left without paying.

More surveillance footage from April 14 allegedly shows Maloy going to the Walmart with Williams and the third suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Herbia Williams, stuffing baby formula containers in a tote bag and leaving the store without paying, according to the arrest report.

Deputies were able to connect Williams to both the June and April 14 thefts because a tattoo on her right hand matches a tattoo on one suspect in the surveillance footage, according to the report.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office found that the trio were also suspects in an April 6 theft at a Walmart in Naples, Florida. The trio are accused of stealing thirty-six baby formula containers, a smartphone vlogging kit, a Fujifilm 10 pack, and a Polaroid camera — all totaling $898.

“Deputies were able to match Herbia’s tattoos and Maloy’s clothing to the other pair of suspects in the footage from the Charlotte County thefts,” according to the report.

Deputies responded to the same Charlotte County Walmart on Friday night for reports of three women allegedly stealing baby formula. Yolanda Williams and Herbia Williams were detained in the parking lot.

“Deputies say Maloy and another woman, identified as Evelyn Hernandez, 31, fled out of the parking lot in a vehicle. Deputies were able to stop the vehicle near a Culvers in the parking lot,” according to the report. “The driver, Hernandez, refused to open the door for deputies and was apprehended. Maloy was also taken into custody.”

Maloy, Yolanda Williams, and Herbia Williams are facing theft charges. Hernandez is facing charges for resisting an officer without violence and failing to stop for law enforcement. All three were taken to the Charlotte County Jail, according to the report.