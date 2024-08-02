WATCH: High-Speed Los Angeles Police Chase Ends in Koreatown Crash

A dramatic high-speed police chase in Los Angeles ended in a frightening crash in the city’s Koreatown neighborhood, aerial footage shows.

As the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) chased after a BMW believed to have been stolen, the driver crashed into another vehicle while speeding through an intersection before knocking down a pole, slamming into a parked car, and destroying a street sign.

Footage obtained by a helicopter with Fox 11 Los Angeles shows the black BMW making several dangerous turns and lane changes before crashing at Wilton and 5th Street on Thursday afternoon:

WILD PURSUIT ENDING: High-speed LA police chase with BMW ends in crash in Koreatown; Rifle pulled from scene. STORY: https://t.co/kj7L3Tzw21 pic.twitter.com/RQoRjhy5cr — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) August 1, 2024

The suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot before “up to three” suspects were detained by police, the outlet reported.

Police told the local station that the pursuit began after a report of an armed robbery, which a sheriff’s department sergeant described, as reported by FOX11:

“They were approached while they were in their vehicle or outside their vehicle. The suspect pointed some kind of firearm at them and took some of their belongings. I think it was like a purse or wallet and possibly a cell phone,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Sgt. Luis Zamorano.

Police also said that a rifle was recovered from the site of the crash.

No deaths have been reported in relation to the incident.