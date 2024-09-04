Georgia Bureau of Investigation: Four Dead In Barrow County School Shooting

Update: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) confirmed early Wednesday afternoon that four people were killed in the shooting at Barrow County’s Apalachee High School. The shooting suspect is alive and in custody.

Original article continues below.

Barrow County Sherriff Jud Smith held a press conference at 1:13 p.m. local time in which he confirmed there were “multiple injuries” following a shooting at Apalachee High School and that a suspect is in custody.

Earlier in the day Breitbart News noted that the shooting had been reported and a suspect reportedly arrested.

The earliest reports indicated police had been alerted to the shooter around 10:30 a.m., but Sheriff Smith said law enforcement received an “active shooter” call about 9:30 a.m.

Smith stood in front of the school as he spoke, saying, “Obviously, what you see behind us is an evil thing today.”

He added, “We’re not releasing any information as far as injuries but we have multiple injuries.”

Sheriff Smith stressed that a suspect is in custody and asked the media to give law enforcement the room to carry out their investigation, get the facts, and “get this right.”

A reporter yelled out a question about fatalities and Smith made clear he is only confirming “multiple injuries” at this time.

