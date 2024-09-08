A newlywed cardiac nurse in Portland, Oregon, was found dead Saturday and her neighbor has been accused of murder in the case.

When 32-year-old Melissa Jubane, who worked at St. Vincent Hospital, did not appear for her shift on Wednesday, her family was deeply concerned and asked the Beaverton Police Department for a welfare check, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Watch video:

Case Update: 9/07/24Investigation Update — Melissa Jubane Found Deceased On September 4, 2024, at approximately… Posted by Beaverton Police Department on Saturday, September 7, 2024

After officers arrived at the apartment, the complex’s staffers spoke with them and the search for the missing woman began. However, authorities were not able to locate her at the apartment in the Five Oaks area.

Watch video:

Jubane married Bryan Llantero in Hawaii on August 24, but her husband said the last time he heard from her was around 6:00 a.m. the day she was supposed to appear for work:

In a social media post, the Beaverton Police Department detailed the case and search for Jubane:

Efforts by officers and family members to contact Melissa throughout the day were unsuccessful, as her phone appeared to be turned off. Additionally, searches of Melissa’s bank and credit card records yielded no new information regarding her location. At 3:12 PM on September 4th, Melissa was entered into national law enforcement databases as a missing person.



As a result of an extensive investigation, it was determined that one of Melissa’s neighbors, 27-year-old Bryce Johnathan Schubert of Beaverton was involved in her disappearance. Subsequently, Schubert was arrested this evening and charged with Melissa’s murder. Melissa Jubane’s remains have been recovered

According to the Post article, Schubert previously worked as a nurse for Providence Portland Medical Center.

An image shows the suspect wearing a blue T-shirt:

Jubane’s mother-in-law, Imelda Llantero, told KHON, “I miss her. I’m so happy that Bryan met her. I told Bryan, ‘Please, always love her.’ And they were happy, very happy”:

As of Sunday afternoon, a GoFundMe page created to help the young woman’s family had raised $56,279 of its $50,000 goal.

“Melissa was not only a loving daughter, friend, and community member, but also a dedicated nurse who cared deeply for her family, friends, and patients. She touched countless lives with her kindness, compassion, and selflessness,” the page read.

Police said the investigation remains active.

“While we acknowledge the significant community interest and concern, we must withhold further details to preserve the integrity of the investigation. Tips related to this case are still welcome. Please call 503.526.2280 to provide information,” the agency added.