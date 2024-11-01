A New York City woman has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in the case of a toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl at her daycare in September 2023.

The child who died was identified as Nicholas Dominici, the Associated Press (AP) reported Tuesday:

An image shows the little boy who was yet another tragic result of the Biden-Harris administration’s open border policies:

The AP article said, “Grei Mendez entered the guilty plea in Manhattan to charges including conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death.”

The woman’s husband, 35-year-old Felix Herrera Garcia, was recently sentenced to 45 years in prison for running a fentanyl mill out of the daycare, Breitbart News reported on October 17.

The outlet noted he was “caught in Mexico and brought back to the U.S. after he fled the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York said in a Wednesday press release announcing his sentencing.”

The AP report detailed Mendez’s statements regarding the case and noted she faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years and the possibility of life in prison:

Mendez, 37, cried briefly as she explained that she agreed with her husband and another person to possess and distribute drugs, then in September 2023 helped the pair package and store the narcotics in the Bronx apartment where she ran Divino Niño day care. … Mendez said her husband encouraged her to open the day care center, and she believed he was doing it to help her. But she said as soon as the doors opened, she realized that it was actually a “perfect way to conceal his drug business.”

At the scene in the Bronx, law enforcement discovered a large amount of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia concealed in the children’s play area as they were executing a search warrant, while more fentanyl was found stored on play mats the children used. Three other children who were exposed to the drug were given Narcan and survived.

In state court, the woman was charged with murder, manslaughter, and assault but entered a not guilty plea.

About 34.3 tons of fentanyl that crossed into the United States through the southern border have been seized since President Joe Biden (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris (D) took office, Breitbart News reported October 25.

The outlet noted it was “enough to kill more than all the people on Earth.”

A Georgia father who lost his 30-year-old son to fentanyl said the “Biden-Harris Administration have done nothing” to take care of the problem, Breitbart News reported on Monday.