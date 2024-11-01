Police: New Jersey Mother and Daughter Killed in Home Invasion, Suspect on the Loose

A mother and her daughter were fatally shot in their New Jersey home, and the suspect is still on the loose, police said.

Marisol Nunez, 54, and Catherine Nunez, 33, were found dead in an upstairs bedroom in their Willingboro home on Wednesday when police responded to the residence for a report of a burglary in progress just before 4:00 a.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Police have determined that the intruder or intruders entered the home through a first-floor window, and escaped before cops arrived at the scene.

Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood confirmed that both victims died of gunshot wounds.

It was not disclosed if anything was stolen from the home.

While the perpetrator is still unaccounted for, prosecutors said they believe that “this was not a random incident.”

“As such, law enforcement officials do not believe that other residents in the neighborhood are in jeopardy,” the prosecutor’s office added.