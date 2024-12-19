The man accused of trying to assassinate now President-elect Donald Trump on September 15 is facing an additional charge.

Ryan Routh tried to escape from police by fleeing Trump’s West Palm Beach Golf course after allegedly trying to assassinate Trump, WPBF reported on Wednesday, noting that law enforcement stopped traffic in the area during the investigation.

When traffic slowed, a crash occurred that seriously injured and nearly killed a six-year-old girl, according to CBS 12. The added charge against Routh is for attempted felony murder.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “We felt compelled to seek justice on her behalf and her family that will never be the same as they cope with her injuries.”

In a social media post on Wednesday, Moody stated, “We have obtained an arrest warrant for attempted felony murder against Ryan Routh, the would-be assassin of President @realdonaldtrump.”

She continued:

Under the leadership of @GovRonDeSantis, we vowed to bring transparency and accountability to the investigation into the second assassination attempt of President Trump. Despite the federal government frustrating our efforts, which we continue to challenge in court, we found that Mr. Routh’s actions caused catastrophic injuries to a six-year-old girl. We continue to seek justice for President Trump, and we will fight just as hard to ensure Mr. Routh pays for the tragedy his criminal actions brought on a Florida family.

Officials already levied federal charges against the suspect that included attempted assassination, assault, and firearms charges, the WPBF report noted.

Video footage shows officers taking Routh into custody:

Routh is accused of standing 300 to 500 yards away from Trump with a scoped rifle, Breitbart News reported September 15.

“As to why the would-be assassin was able to get that close to the former president despite a previous assassination attempt on him in June, the authorities said that the security perimeter could only be so wide due to him being a presidential candidate as opposed to a sitting president,” the outlet stated.