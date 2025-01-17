A Chicago man was arrested Monday after an HVAC worker found suspicious materials such as guns, explosives, and fake IDs in his Bronzeville apartment.

The contractor said that her heating and air-conditioning company had told residents that there would be workers entering apartments but when she entered a unit of the Lake Meadows building at 533 East 33rd Place, she was met with a frightening sight, WLS-TV reported.

“I had the master key, and I went in there, and I came across a lot of things, and I was like, that don’t seem right,” said HVAC worker Melissa Carraway.

“I came across some C4 explosives, a rifle, a lot of a lot of fake IDs, a lot of firemen stuff, a lot of police force stuff, and it just looked like it was fake, you know,” Carraway added.

Carraway said she didn’t know what to do at first, but soon called the Chicago Police Department (CPD). From there the CPD’s bomb unit responded to clear the apartment.

“You know, the bombing that happened in New Orleans and in Vegas, so it kind of scared me, so I just wanted to call and check,” Carraway exclaimed.

On Tuesday, WBBM-TV reported that 36-year-old Kameron Younger was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of ammunition without a valid license.

The CPD bomb squad said that the apartment has been emptied of any dangerous items and is safe. Officials did not reveal if the explosive devices were real of mockups.

WGN added that a source said the man arrested this week is the same man who was discharged from the Chicago Fire Department in 2022 and who “threatened a mass shooting.”

The incident in 2022 necessitated the use of Chicago’s SWAT team after Younger “threatened to shoot-up the fire academy,” WGN reported that March.

It was reported then that Younger was infuriated after being released by the Chicago fire academy and later frightened a relative with wild talk of committing a mass shooting.

Soon the Chicago SWAT was called to confront Younger who was found in his car. He eventually exited the car and was taken into custody without further incident.

Younger was never charged with anything in the 2022 incident.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston