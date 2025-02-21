The man charged and freed after hitting a female New York City Police Department officer in 2024 has reportedly been involved in another similar incident.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Ernst Delma, posted bail in October after Judge Brenda Rivera lowered his bond from $200,000 to $80,000, the New York Post reported Friday.

Due to the lowered bail, Delma reportedly needed only to pay $8,000 to secure his release.

Despite his rap sheet, Delma is now accused of approaching a woman in her 50s in Times Square and punching her in the face in an unprovoked attack, law enforcement told the outlet.

An image shows the suspect:

In August, Delma was accused of blooding a female NYPD officer’s face during an altercation in the Bronx which knocked her to the ground, per Breitbart News. He was on probation at the time.

Click here to watch video footage of the altercation.

In the Bronx case, Rivera later lowered his bond to $10,000 cash or $80,000 bond, which he posted in October. Records reportedly show that even though Delma was expected to show up to court on Friday regarding the incident with the officer, he is being held without bail after the Times Square incident, the Post article noted.

In speaking of the more recent accusations, NYPD PBA president Patrick Hendry told the Post, “Nobody should be surprised that a dangerous repeat offender who attacked a police officer in full uniform would turn around and attack a defenseless New Yorker.”

“The only mystery here is why he was allowed back on the streets. This case is just more proof that those who assault police officers need to be kept behind bars,” he added.

In April 2023, a study found that over 72 percent of violent crime suspects in New York City freed without bail go on to commit more crimes, per Breitbart News.

In addition, the city has been grappling with migrant crime plaguing its residents.

“Two suspected Tren de Aragua gang members arrested on felony drug and gun charges in New York City have reportedly been freed without bail,” Breitbart New reported on Thursday.