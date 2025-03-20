Two students in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were arrested this week for allegedly beating a high school teacher in what police described as a “synchronized physical attack.”

The incident allegedly occurred at Dillard High School last Thursday when 19-year-olds Jayvis McClover and Roddrick McQueen approached a teacher and began “verbally threatening to attack him,” according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“The two, who are both enrolled at Dillard High School, then ‘intentionally launched a synchronized physical attack’ on the teacher,” per CBS News. “McClover and McQueen ‘repeatedly punched the teacher in the face and head with closed fists,’ causing the educator to fall to the ground, police said.”

As the teacher curled into the fetal position to protect himself from severe injury, the students apparently continued punching the teacher while on the ground. Video allegedly captured the crime in action.

The students allegedly persisted in their assault until Dillard High School security staff “intervened to pull the two students away from the teacher, who suffered injuries to his face in the form of ‘swelling and bruising and reported pain in his back as a result of the attack,'” per CBS News.

The students have been charged with battery on a public education employee. Daniel Foganholi Sr., board member for the Florida Department of Education, said in a statement that teachers “face unacceptable risks in the classroom.”

“Our teachers dedicate their lives to educating and shaping the next generation, yet they continue to face unacceptable risks in the classroom. The violent attack on a Broward teacher by students is beyond disgraceful— it’s a failure of respect, discipline, and accountability,” he said.

“No educator should fear for their safety while doing their job. Schools must be places of learning, not battlegrounds. Safe schools should be a safe place for everyone—teachers, students, and staff alike. We need real solutions: stronger disciplinary policies, better security measures, and a culture that respects and protects our teachers. If we fail to act, we fail our educators, our students, and our future. Enough is enough,” he added.

