Video shows federal agents ramming a car in Los Angeles to catch an accused rioter who authorities say punched a U.S. border agent.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a video on Wednesday showing agents arresting Christian Damian Cerno-Camacho, a U.S. citizen who allegedly assaulted an officer during the anti-ICE riots and tried to flee.

“This was no hit and run. This was a targeted arrest of a violent rioter who punched a CBP officer. When Homeland Security Investigations tried to arrest Christian Damian Cerno-Camacho for the assault, he attempted to flee. He was ultimately arrested and taken into custody,” DHS said in a post to X.

The video shows two vehicles cornering the suspect’s white sedan in the street before several agents jump out with guns drawn. Cerno-Camacho can be seen emerging from his car with his arms in the air before being arrested.

DHS did not immediately clarify when the arrest occurred or what specific charges Cerno-Camacho is facing.

“Homeland Security Investigations arrested Christian Damian Cerna-Camacho for punching a federal law enforcement officer,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

She continued:

Our officers are facing a 413 percent increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murders, [sic] rapists, and gang members. Secretary Noem’s message to the LA rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Protests and riots erupted Friday in Los Angeles as anti-ICE protesters tried to thwart law enforcement sweeps of illegal immigrants in the city. Leftists were seen burning American flags in the streets while flying Mexican flags, vandalizing cars, and looting businesses. Alleged agitators, at least one of whom has since been arrested, were seen in downtown L.A. passing out riot gear and “bionic face shields.”

Similar demonstrations have been popping up across the country, including in San Antonio, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia.

President Donald Trump sent in the National Guard and hundreds of U.S. Marines to address the situation in L.A., despite the protests of California Democrat leaders Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

DHS said the ICE raids have resulted in the arrests of illegal aliens accused of heinous crimes, including murder and sexual assault.

