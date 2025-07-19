A New Yorker was reportedly attacked and left bloodied by two migrants in Milan, Italy, after they had targeted someone else with a glass bottle.

Nick Pellegrino of Staten Island was enjoying his vacation in Milan, but when he boarded a train this week, all hell broke loose, the New York Post reported on Saturday.

The Arabic-speaking North African migrants are accused of stabbing him in the neck with a knife, taking his luggage and jewelry, and fleeing the scene.

Pellegrino, who emergency crews said lost a liter and a half of blood, was saved after he stumbled onto the train’s platform, where a teenager saw him and called for help. Authorities later arrested the suspects, whose names have not yet been revealed.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where surgeons closed his wound.

During a phone interview, Pellegrino told the Post, “With these very loose, lefty immigration laws, these immigrants come into these countries and they’re running amok, trying to murder people. It’s a playground for terror, for the vicious.”

“It’s f–king crazy. I know America has a big immigration problem, but it is worse here,” he added.

Prior to the train attack, the suspects allegedly hit an elderly man in the head with a glass bottle and stole a woman’s jewelry.

In January, police in Italy were investigating suspected “Islamic ritual” sexual assaults on young women during New Year’s Eve in Milan by a group of about 40 individuals who were identified as “second-generation North African men,” per Breitbart News.

Italy has been inundated with migrant arrivals from Nigeria, Sudan, Gambia, Morocco, Eritrea, Tunisia, Bangladesh, and Syria, with groups coming by sea, per the Post.

In March 2023, an illegal North African migrant was arrested after going on a stabbing and robbery rampage in Milan, according to Breitbart News.

The outlet later reported that “Alessandro Cattaneo, a member of the Italian parliament for the center-right Forza Italia, has warned parts of Milan are ‘out of control’ following a mass stabbing by a Moroccan migrant.”

After coming close to bleeding to death, Pellegrino told the Post his belief in God has become even stronger.

“I don’t doubt anymore. This has grounded me in my faith. I know Jesus saved me, and I will always be a believer,” he declared.