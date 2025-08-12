A Fox News host is thanking President Donald Trump for taking action to curb the criminal activity plaguing Washington, DC, after her husband’s residence was targeted.

Rachel Campos-Duffy, a cohost on Fox & Friends Weekend and host of Fox Noticias, on Tuesday shared a Nest camera video of a man approaching what she said was her husband’s residence in the nation’s capital. Campos-Duffy is married to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

“Caught a porch thief on our security camera yesterday at my hubby’s Washington DC residence. They do it because they can. Finally! Someone’s willing to crack down on crime in our nation’s Capitol. Thank you President Trump, ⁦@AGPamBondi & Queen Jeanine!” she wrote.

The footage shows a man carrying a bag as he walked up to the home, looked around, and grabbed an Amazon box off the porch before walking away.

It is important to note the man was not wearing a mask, which indicates there is no fear of consequences for such actions.

The video was posted after President Donald Trump announced Monday he is officially cracking down on rampant crime in Washington, DC, Breitbart News reported.

“This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we’re going to take our capital back. We’re taking it back. Under the authorities vested in me as the President of the United States, I’m officially invoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act — you know what that is — and placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control, and you’ll be meeting the people that will be directly involved with that,” Trump said during the press conference.

In a social media post on Monday, Trump said the crime, savagery, filth, and scum in the nation’s capital will “DISAPPEAR” adding “I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN!”

He also said the days of targeting innocent people were over:

Meanwhile, the Washington, DC, Police Union is supporting Trump’s call to take federal control of the area due to the massive crime problem. In addition, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said his department has mobilized the National Guard and additional special units to help with the issue, per Breitbart News.

Also during the press conference on Monday, U.S. Attorney for the District of Washington, DC, Jeanine Pirro said “young thugs” are committing “too much violent crime” in the area.

“We need to go after the D.C. Council and their absurd laws. We need to get rid of this concept of no cash bail. We need to recognize that the people who matter are the law-abiding citizens, and it starts today, but it’s not going to end today, because the President is going to do everything we need to do to make sure that these emboldened criminals understand: We see you, we’re watching you, and we’re going to change the law to catch you,” she stated.