Nashville Police: Suspect ‘Mohamed Mohamed’ Raped Unconscious Woman Outside Church Before She Died

Police have charged a 39-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman outside a church in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday evening before she died.

In a press release on Friday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said detectives charged the suspect, identified as Mohamed Mohamed, with four counts of rape in the case.

He is accused of targeting the impaired and unconscious woman outside the church in the 2600 block of Nolensville Pike.

An image shows the suspect in the case, and Border Hawk News said it is trying to determine his immigration status:

“The woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died shortly after arrival. An autopsy is pending,” the department said, noting the 34-year-old woman was identified, is believed to have been homeless, and officials are working on finding and notifying her next of kin.

The agency detailed the incident:

A Nashville Fire Department crew (Engine 21) traveling on Nolensville Pike just after 9:30 p.m. enroute to a call saw the sexual assault taking place on a sidewalk in front of the church. They turned around and chirped their siren. As they pulled up to the sidewalk, Mohamed was attempting to pull up the unconscious victim’s pants. The fire crew detained Mohamed, called for police and rendered aid to the victim. MNPD Homicide, Special Victims, and Narcotics detectives responded to the scene. Surveillance video shows the victim by herself walking unsteadily toward the front steps of the church. She was unable to keep her balance and sat down on a step, appearing to be under the influence of some type of substance. Mohamed approached and sat down beside her. Mohamed made physical contact with the victim as she went in and out of consciousness as she tried to push him away. He ultimately lifted her off the steps, put her on the ground, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

According to WKRN, surveillance video showed the victim repeatedly trying to push the suspect away during the alleged assault.

A report from WSMV shows the church, Nashville Life Church, near where the incident happened. A man who works across the street from the building told the outlet, “It’s just kind of disturbing to hear something like that that happened sometime at night after we’re gone.”

Mohamed’s bond was set at $300,000, and the WKRN report said he was booked into the Metro jail.