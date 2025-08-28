California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has announced the deployment of his own “crime suppression” teams around the state after President Donald Trump floated the idea of extending his Washington, DC, crime crackdown to other cities.

Trump signed an executive order Monday directing the Pentagon to train National Guard troops to enforce federal law and be ready for “rapid nationwide deployment,” naming Chicago, Baltimore, New York City, and San Francisco as potential locations for clean-up operations.

Within three days, Newsom held a press conference bashing Trump for “undermining” Democrat-run cities, and offered his version of a clean-up effort:

“While the Trump Administration undermines cities, California is partnering with them — and delivering real results,” the governor said. “With these new deployments, we’re doubling down on these partnerships to build on progress and keep driving crime down.”

The teams will be made up of California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers and local law enforcement partners in San Diego, the Inland Empire, Los Angeles, the Central Valley, Sacramento, and the San Francisco Bay Area, Cal Matters reported.

“These crime suppression teams will provide critical support to our local partners by focusing on crime where it happens most,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. “By combining resources, intelligence, and personnel, we can better disrupt criminal activity and strengthen the safety and security of communities across California.”

Meanwhile, California still has an ongoing lawsuit against the Trump administration over the president’s June deployment of National Guard troops to quell the violent anti-deportation riots in Los Angeles.

