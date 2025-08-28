The leftist New York Times (NYT) is getting slammed for calling the Minneapolis shooter “her” when the individual was a male who later switched to a female name.

The Times article published on Wednesday about the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, that took the lives of two innocent children and injured several others read, “Minneapolis Suspect Knew Her Target, but Motive is a Mystery.”

“The person who the police say opened fire on a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday appears to have known the school well,” the report said of the mass shooting.

“Her mother, Mary Grace Westman, worked in the business office of the church for five years before retiring in 2021. And in a video posted on social media, the suspect showed a hand-drawn rendering of the Annunciation interior,” the outlet continued, noting the gunman had recently worked at a local cannabis dispensary for several months.

Florida’s Voice Assistant News Director Eric Daugherty shared a screenshot of the Times headline, writing, “WTF? This may be one of the CRAZIEST headlines ever from the New York Times. Regarding the Minneapolis church sh-oter: ‘Minneapolis suspect knew HER target, but motive is a mystery’ They are more worried about gendering HIM to abide by his mental illness than explaining what the motive obviously is.”

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the headline, one person stating, “America would be in real trouble, if we were as dumb as the mainstream media thought we were.”

“HE is officially DEAD…what is the even the remote upside of continuing HIS delusion by calling HIM a HER???” another user commented, while someone else said, “This is insane.”

Someone else wrote, “Stop censoring words. TRANS SHOOTER,” and another person said, “Zero journalistic integrity, sacrificed at the altar of wokeness.”

