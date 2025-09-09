Nolte: NC GOPs Demand Firing of Judge Who Freed Accused Murderer of Ukraine Refugee

North Carolina’s Republican House delegation is demanding the firing of the judge who freed the accused murderer of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.

Each one of North Carolina’s ten House Republican members signed the letter calling for formal proceedings for Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes’ removal after she released the accused, Decarlos Brown, in January 2025 “based solely on his ‘written promise’ to appear for a future court date.”

The letter states that he was released “despite Brown’s extensive criminal history, which included at least 14 prior arrests for serious offenses such as possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and physical assault of his sister.”

Brown could have been held or required to post bail on a misdemeanor charge involving a 911 call where he demanded the police investigate “man-made” materials that he claimed were controlling him from inside his body.

The letter states:

Ms. Zarutska’s murder was not only a profound personal tragedy but also a direct result of a failure of judicial responsibility. By releasing a repeat violent offender on nothing more than his written promise to appear, Magistrate Stokes displayed a willful failure to perform the duties of her office and engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

The letter, addressed to Roy H. Wiggins, Chief Judge, North Carolina Judicial District 26, says, “[W]e urge you to commence formal removal proceedings against Magistrate Teresa Stokes. We further request that the Court conduct a thorough review of her prior bond determinations to assess the full extent of misconduct.”

Zarutska was only 23 and sitting innocently on a light rail train in Democrat-run Charlotte, North Carolina, on the night of August 22. Surveillance video shows the man authorities say is Decarlos Brown standing unprovoked, looming over her, removing a pocket knife, and opening it. Police say he then fatally stabbed her in the neck three times. The video then shows the alleged murderer walking through the train with blood dripping from his hand. There are reports, not yet verified, that the alleged killer says, “I got that white girl.”

If true, Brown could face hate crime charges.

The F.B.I. is investigating the brutal, senseless, and — most tragic of all — preventable attack.

Brown’s history demanded that he be in prison or institutionalized. He was obviously comfortable with violence and had no regard for the consequences of his actions. Why would he? He had gotten away with it so many times.

The Democrat-run system in Charlotte’s Mecklenburg County had him, they HAD HIM… And they knew what they had, as the letter makes clear:

In 2014, he was sentenced to five years in prison for robbery with a dangerous firearm. The January charge, a Class 1 misdemeanor, arose after Brown became combative with police officers. Yet despite this history of violent and unstable behavior, Magistrate Stokes released Brown without requiring bond or imposing any meaningful conditions to safeguard the public.

When it comes to people’s rights, especially in the criminal justice system, I am a bleeding-heart liberal. But that stops once you are convicted, especially of violence or some kind of sexual assault. Once you’re convicted, you gotta go away. Maybe not forever, but I’m all for three-strikes-and-you’re-out. Brown is 34 years old and has been arrested 14 times. He had no business being on the streets. None.

The people of Charlotte need to wake up and stop voting for Democrats. This is not your dad’s Democrat party. Today’s Democrats are radical extremists who want violent criminals on the street, your city flooded with unvetted illegal aliens… They want to queer your kids, expose them to gay porn, and allow sicko men dressed in drag to perform before them… Wake up, Charlotte.

