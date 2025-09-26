Leftist Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has dismissed charges against a woman accused of violently assaulting a pro-life journalist.

In April, Savannah Craven Antao was conducting street interviews in Harlem about Planned Parenthood when a woman identified as Brianna J. Rivers engaged with her and later allegedly punched her in the face, leaving Craven Antao bloodied and requiring stitches, Protestia recently reported.

“Yesterday, sharing a major update in her case, Craven revealed that District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has dismissed charges against Rivers, allowing the felony to be downgraded to a misdemeanor and then dropped entirely,” the outlet said.

In a recent video, Craven Antao explained her situation, claiming her case was “deliberately sabotaged.”

Rivers was arrested days after the incident and faced one count of second-degree assault, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said at the time, according to Breitbart News.

The article said Craven Antao was working for Live Action when she was targeted. Video footage shows the two women talking after the pro-life journalist asked Rivers if she was familiar with the abortion giant, Planned Parenthood.

However, things turned violent several minutes into their exchange. After allegedly punching Craven Antao, Rivers walked away and pointed her middle finger in the air:

“Craven’s husband, Henry, said the woman walked away when he intervened to protect his wife,” Breitbart News said. “The pair called the police, although the alleged assailant could not be located at the time. Antao went to the hospital, where she received two stitches. She said she is raising money for a security fund through her YouTube channel.”

On Wednesday, the national public interest law firm known as the Thomas More Society said its attorneys “announced they will file a civil suit and seek damages on behalf of veteran pro-life advocate, Savannah Craven Antao, against her assailant, Brianna Rivers, after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office failed to prosecute the felony assault charge.”

The firm continued:

Thomas More Society attorneys have repeatedly witnessed a disturbing double standard in the enforcement of justice when it comes to violence directed at pro-lifers. Most recently a young man in Baltimore walked away with a slap on the wrist after brutally assaulting two elderly pro-lifers praying outside a Planned Parenthood. Meanwhile, pro-life advocates like Mark Houck and Paul Vaughn, whose actions were rooted in peaceful defense of the unborn, faced the full weight of federal prosecution under the Biden administration, had their homes raided by armed agents in front of their families and faced severe prison sentences.

Following the incident, Craven Antao said she knew the suspect was hurting inside, she still wanted to pray for her, and added she would not be deterred from future pro-life work.