Trump DOJ Busts Two for Allegedly Defrauding L.A. Homeless Funding

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it had made two arrests of people accused of defrauding the California’s homelessness program, Project Homekey, by using funds for their own purposes.

Project Homekey, dating to the coronavirus pandemic, has been an effort to move homeless people off the street by paying for hotel and motel rooms for them — and sometimes by buying properties outright.

It has met with mixed success, reducing homelessness in some areas but hardly making a dent in the problem overall, as it fails to deal with the underlying causes of homelessness, including mental illness and drugs.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli announced Thursday that the federal government had made two arrests — both in cases where fraud was uncovered by the local Westside Current: