Freed Sex Offender Poses as Doctor to Allegedly Assault a Young Girl at Phoenix, AZ Elementary School

Arizona laws that distance sex offenders from schools didn’t stop a felon just released from prison from entering a Phoenix elementary and posing as a doctor so he could allegedly sexually assault a 10-year-old girl.

Abel Kai Gblah, 25, is accused of sexual assault and kidnapping after he showed up at the Orangewood Elementary School around noon and pretended to be a physician to entice the student into an empty classroom and assault her on November 19, according to the Phoenix Police Department (PPD).

Prison officials released Gblah only two weeks ago, Fox 10 reported. Gblah also was involved in the alleged smuggling of people across the border into the United States, according to the Phoenix affiliate.

Prosecutors said Gblah had two convictions in 2021 in a child sex crimes case. Gblah was offered a plea deal, Phoenix’s Channel 7 reported. He pled guilty to sexual conduct with a minor but charges of child sex trafficking and luring a minor were dismissed.

According to court documents examined by local news outlets, Gblah entered the school and allegedly told the female student he was a doctor and needed to “perform tests” on her in an empty classroom. Once there, he allegedly pulled down the girl’s pants and sexually assaulted her.

When the girl demanded he stop and pushed him away, he reportedly fled.

“I don’t think this was just a crime of opportunity,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer told Channel 7. “This is one of those preplanned events and he decided, ‘This is what I’m going to do. This is how I’m going to do it. This is what I’m going to do to get done’ what he wanted to get done.”

Gblah apparently was very familiar with the elementary school.

Fox News Digital reported that the suspect was a former student there, attending as a child from 2012 until 2015.

Arizona law prohibits certain registered sex offenders from residing within 1,000 feet of a school.

Police were quickly able to locate and arrest Gblah at his residence two miles away after examining security camera footage.

The suspect reportedly walked into the school through the lobby behind a tardy student buzzed in through the locked doors by a staff member who has since been placed on administrative leave, according to local reporting.

The school principal stated that the school is reviewing “every aspect” of its safety procedures in the wake of the incident.

A Phoenix judge has set a cash-only bond of $500,000 with Gblah’s preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 1.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.