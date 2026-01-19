Two citizen journalists said Sunday they were attacked and one of them nearly killed in Democrat-run Minneapolis, Minnesota, amid anti-ICE protests and the alleged Somali-linked fraud scandal.

Citizen journalist Cam Higby shared a video of himself and fellow citizen journalist Nick Sorter speaking to police officers after they were targeted and their camera was allegedly stolen.

“MPD told @nicksortor and I to LEAVE THE AREA after WE were attacked, followed, threatened, robbed, and Nick was nearly killed. They indicated that there was a low probability the camera would be recovered despite providing a full plate,” Higby stated.

The video shows the two journalists talking with officers who told them to “stay out of this area” because they, the police, were “trying to keep the peace.” However, one of the journalists said, “But it’s like if I’m a woman and I get raped for wearing tight jeans, it’s like ‘Well, you shouldn’t have been there.'”

“We’re being told to leave when we’re the ones who got attacked,” the journalist continued:

In an earlier video Higby posted, he claimed a Somali woman stole Sortor’s camera and dragged him with her vehicle. The clip shows the incident when someone gains access to the back of their vehicle and Sortor is dragged by a red car:

In a subsequent post, Higby said, “THE ADDRESS OF NICK SORTOR’S ATTACKER IS ALLEGEDLY A CHILDREN’S AUTISM CENTER,” adding, “To be clear: it’s the owner of the vehicle who’s address is allegedly the autism center. The robber may have hopped in someone else’s vehicle. We believe the people depicted in the photo are likely the robbers parents.”

The news comes after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a woman who allegedly weaponized her car against him during federal immigration operations in Minneapolis. Prior to that incident, citizen journalist Nick Shirley in December exposed millions of dollars in alleged fraud linked to the state Somali community’s daycares and health groups, per Breitbart News.

The outlet also reported last week, “Shirley’s latest video shows him visiting several addresses in Minneapolis that supposedly provide taxpayer-funded taxi services for poor and unhealthy people.”

On Wednesday evening, Minneapolis police failed to respond as rioters smashed ICE vehicles, took weapons lockers, and reportedly swiped a rifle and ammunition, according to Breitbart News.

Watch Sortor’s video of that incident here:

Breitbart News reported Thursday, “The Somali-run taxpayer fraud is a core part of the Democrats’ political machine in Minnesota, according to Jim O’Neill, deputy secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).”