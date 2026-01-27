A librarian from Ripley, West Virginia, is accused of trying to recruit people on social media to assassinate President Donald Trump.
The suspect is identified as 39-year-old Morgan L. Morrow of the Jackson County Public Library, Fox News reported Monday.
In a social media post on Sunday, the Jackson County WV Sheriff’s Department said:
Morgan L. Morrow, age 39 of Ripley, has been detained, arrested, and transported to SCRJ following a social media recruitment of individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump. Further details will be released as we continue to compile facts and further the investigation. Morrow is charged with one count of TERRORISTIC THREATS.
The department added, “This is not meant to be a political – oriented statement. This is an active criminal investigation with documented and troubling concerns.”
Sheriff Ross Mellinger told WOWK, “When you saddle up on the horse of stupidity, you have to be prepared for the ride to follow. That’s kind of where we’re at… we’re just trying to do our part and make sure it’s not acted upon, there’s no one that’s following in her footsteps to try to carry out the plan.”
Video footage appears to show Morrow with a caption that reads, “Surely a sn!per with a terminal illness can’t be a big ask out of 343 million.”
Social media users were quick to comment on the video, one person writing, “She’s been all over the news here this morning. She won’t be able to come back to West Virginia she will get run out of here.”
Another person replying to news of the arrest said, “They don’t make librarians like they used to.”
In response to her alleged comments, the Jackson County Public Library said:
The comments recently made by an employee do not reflect the mission, values, or standards of conduct of our organization. We take our responsibilities to the public and our supporters seriously and are committed to professionalism, respect, and integrity in all that we do.
The views expressed are made in an individual capacity and do not represent the position of the organization. We are addressing the matter internally in accordance to our established policies and procedures. We remain committed to our mission and serving our community in a manner that upholds our core values.
President Donald Trump was the target of two failed assassination attempts during his campaign for the White House in 2024.
After the first attempt on his life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump said his survival was “from God.”
In December, a New Mexico man was sentenced for threatening Trump’s life on social media. In January, a Wisconsin 18-year-old was accused of killing his parents to fund an assassination plot on the president’s life, the Associated Press (AP) reported.
