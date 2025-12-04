New Mexico Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening Trump’s Life on Social Media

A New Mexico man has been sentenced to approximately 10 months in prison for threatening President Donald Trump’s life on social media, posting his threats to TikTok, X, and Facebook, which sparked a Secret Service and FBI investigation.

Between January 2 and 4, 2025, 38-year-old Tyler Miles Leveque, of Albuquerque, made a series of social media posts threatening to kill then President-elect Trump, the United States Attorney’s Office District of New Mexico announced Wednesday.

First, Leveque took to TikTok on January 2 to post a video stating that certain people should be “fucking scared,” adding that he didn’t care if he [Leveque] died, and that his willingness to die is what should frighten people the most. He “ended the video with the taunt ‘Run, run,’” authorities said.

The following day, January 3, Leveque issued threats on X, writing, “@realDonaldTrump I got my eyes on you sir! Cant wait for your Victory rally! The 19th right!? Lol you and your rich friends are dead no threat a promise.”

He also scribed, “Hey @celebrities @ceos @elonmusk @DonaldTrump @Joemarafa its too late for yall shouldve shut down tik tok a long time ago see u on the 19thfor war!”

Additionally, Leveque wrote “Die” in response to an X post from President Trump, prosecutors said.

On January 4, his last day of posting threating tirades, Leveque took to Facebook, writing, “Just bought my first gun bitches!” and “Hey world hey America hey trump hey ceos get rich we are hunting you down! Hahaha I’m getting ready myself! Here we come it ends now.”

Leveque also wrote, “The 19th we march the sts to our state offices and demand change they are threatening shutting down the power grid on us! Fuck them! If ur there see ya! If not! U disappoint me and wish u the best I more than likely will die or be thrown in jail but unlike u all I am fighting for what’s right!”

On January 6, Secret Service and FBI investigators contacted Leveque at his Albuquerque home and discovered that he was in the process of obtaining a gun from a local firearms dealer, officials said.

Authorities confirmed that Leveque paid for the firearm online on January 4, but had yet to finalize his purchase or take possession of the weapon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Mexico added.

While the 38-year-old argued that his online diatribes were constitutionally protected, law enforcement explained to Leveque that he had crossed the line into violent threats, which are not protected under the First Amendment.

“Threatening violence against public officials is a serious federal offense, and this office will prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law,” acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison said.

“Today’s sentencing serves as a clear reminder that such threats carry significant, lifelong consequences, including time spent incarcerated, a permanent felony record, the loss of firearm rights, and years of federal supervision,” Ellison added. “We hope others take note and choose a different path.”

Ron Emmot, the Albuquerque Resident Office’s Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge, said Leveque’s sentencing “reminds all of us that threatening violence is not protected speech and the United States Secret Service will continue to aggressively investigate and pursue prosecution on all threats against our protectees and elected public officials.”

“The FBI wants to remind the public that we uphold and support every individual’s constitutional right to free speech. Free speech protects ideas and debates, but it does not and will never protect violence,” Justin A. Garris, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Division, said.

“Threatening speech that is directed toward a specific person or a group of people, whether you believe it to be anonymous or harmless, will be investigated by federal agents and we will hold them accountable,” Garris added.

Leveque pled guilty to making threats against the president and successors to the presidency. He will be subject to serving three years of supervised release after completing his prison term.

Notably, at the time Leveque was issuing violent threats, President Trump had already survived two assassination attempts.

The first was on July 13, 2024, after would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks fired off eight bullets at the president during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, striking Trump in the ear, and killing former fire chief Corey Comperatore.

And the second was on September 15, 2024, when wannabe assassin Ryan Wesley Routh positioned himself with a firearm in the bushes near Trump International Golf Course, where he was lying in wait for President Trump — who was golfing — to come into view.

On September 23, Routh was found guilty of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, as well as of assaulting a federal officer, and several firearm violations. The 59-year-old tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen in the courtroom after hearing the guilty verdict.

