WATCH: Man in California Nearly Loses His Pants as He Hangs On to Moving Car

Shocking footage emerged Friday of a man hanging onto several moving cars, his pants sliding down as the vehicles motor down a four-lane boulevard in Sacramento, California.

The mystery was taken Wednesday by an apparent passerby as the man clung on to at least two separate vehicles — one of which reportedly kept cruising down the street at 40 miles per hour.

The first is a white sedan, the man hanging onto a gap in the hood, his feet frantically pedaling on the pavement as he tries to keep up with the car.

“What’s going on,” shouts the driver apparently taking the video as it approaches the quickly unfolding scene. “What the fuck is going on here?”

The white car never slows as the man’s pants slip well below his waist, looking as if his bare bottom is just inches from getting what some call “road rash” if it scrapes across the pavement.

The man in the car with the camera yells, “You cool? What’s going on?”

Later in footage, the man is seen clinging to the side of a dark SUV and later hanging from the hood above its back bumper.

Police told local outlets the man was eventually arrested and had multiple outstanding warrants.

