Police: Multiple Women Injured in Downtown Los Angeles Stabbing

A violent stabbing left several women injured during a fight at a downtown Los Angeles restaurant on Sunday.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to West 7th Street near Flower Street when they were alerted to the incident, KTLA reported.

The victims, who are reportedly aged 26 to 37, were transported to a local hospital and one of them was suffering from lacerations on her wrist.

One of the locations in the area officers responded to following the stabbing was a restaurant called Zaya, according to the New York Post which cited early reports that said the stabbing occurred during a fight between the women.

“Zaya is a lounge-style venue on 7th street. The restaurant markets itself as an upscale ‘dinner and a show’ destination. The spot is known for its dim lighting, cocktails, and live performances and is designed to feel more like a private party than a traditional restaurant, with tightly packed seating and a nightlife-driven crowd,” the outlet said.

An aerial photo shows first responders outside what appears to be Zaya according to a sign:

In a social media post late Sunday, LAPD Central Division said “an edged weapon” was produced during the altercation that left several people hurt.

“Two suspects are in custody. Victims were either treated at scene or transported to a local medical facility. All victims are in stable condition with non life threatening injuries,” the agency stated:

Police also said when they arrived at the scene officers closed off the area and people should expect traffic delays while they worked the scene.

According to ABC 7, the stabbing involved a knife and a bottle, and the injuries included lacerations on the victims’ arms, back, and neck.

Police told the Los Angeles Times they are still investigating the case but did not confirm if the incident happened inside or outside the building.