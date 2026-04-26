“It could have been much worse … It was incredible to witness these highly trained experts spring into action,” evangelical leader Franklin Graham said in a late-night statement Saturday after the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC.

Graham, the president of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said:

I was at the Washington Hilton tonight for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as the guest of NEWSMAX President Chris Ruddy, and Greta Van Susteren and her husband John Coale. We are still learning details, but I am grateful to God that the President of the United States is safe and that no innocent people were harmed. It could have been much worse. I’m tremendously thankful for our Secret Service and law enforcement. It was incredible to witness these highly trained experts spring into action to get President Donald J. Trump, the First Lady, and our nation’s leaders out quickly and efficiently. I thank God that America has such a great leader. Pray for our President.

Trump’s team released a video of the would-be assassin racing past the first line of guards: