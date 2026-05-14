A manhunt has been launched for the reported husband of a New York woman who was brutally killed on April 29 during her birthday trip to Jamaica.

The victim was identified as Melissa Kerry Samnath and the man believed to be her spouse, Dane Watson, was named a person of interest, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Hours before she died, Samantha messaged her family and said, “I need you to call the cops. … Look at my location … It is a pink house.”

She had just arrived to the area for her vacation and the couple was seen on surveillance footage walking from an Airbnb to Watson’s home. Watson was accused of dumping her hours later at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James.

An autopsy found that Samnath, who was left in a wheelchair outside the hospital in serious condition, but alive, died in the hospital of blunt force trauma to her head which authorities believed pointed to a homicide, the Daily Mail reported Monday.

According to the Mayo Clinic, such injuries happen due to “impact or forceful movements” and when a person’s head is injured, it can cause them to be unconscious.

“Blunt trauma is different from penetrating trauma, which involves injuries that pierce your body. But blunt trauma can still split or tear your skin,” the clinic’s website read.

The Mail article also said the pink house purportedly belonged to Watson, who was not there when police showed up looking for him. Authorities reportedly found blood and the victim’s belongings at the scene.

It is believed Samnath met Watson online and that they married in December.

During an interview with Television Jamaica, Samnath’s sister, Liza Marie Samnath, said the man’s mother contacted her with more information.

“His mother had called and told me that she heard from Dane and that he told her that my sister’s either in the hospital or a morgue,” she stated.

Samnath was an accountant and the youngest of four siblings, who are now grieving her loss. On a GoFundMe page, her loved ones wrote, “With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved aunt, Melissa Kerry Samnath.”

“Melissa was a strong, loving, and unforgettable woman whose warmth touched everyone around her. She loved traveling, exploring new places, and spending time with the people she cared for most,” the page reads. “Her loss has left a deep pain in our family that words cannot fully express.”

Law enforcement is now urging Watson to turn himself in and asking anyone with more information as to his whereabouts to contact them.