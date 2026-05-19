Texas: 38-Year-Old High School Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Teenage Girl in Classroom

A male high school teacher in San Antonio, Texas, is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old female student in a classroom.
The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Chad Allen Rodriguez who taught physics and astronomy at John Jay High School and also worked as a coach, NDTV reported Tuesday.
Police arrested the suspect after he allegedly engaged in sexual activity with the student while they were in a classroom, and another student reportedly entered the room and found them.
Rodriguez allegedly flirted with the girl, sent her explicit texts, and met with her in his classroom for sex. The girl has reportedly admitted to being in a sexual relationship with the suspect who was immediately place on leave.
“Chad Rodriguez, 38 YOA was arrested for Improper Relationship Between Educator/Student. Rodriguez was both a teacher and coach at John Jay High School in San Antonio. There is reason to believe that there could be additional victims of this crime. If you believe you were a victim or know of anyone who could have been a victim, please contact the Special Victims Unit at (210)207-2313,” the San Antonio Police Department announced Monday:
The suspect is currently being held behind bars on $50,000 bail.
In April, a substitute teacher identified as Angela Palmares in Llano, Texas, was arrested and charged for an alleged “improper relationship” with a student, Breitbart News reported:
Palmares did her substitute teaching in the Llano Independent School District located about 75 miles northwest of Austin in the town of Llano, which has a population of only 3500 residents. The school district serves 2,000 students from the town and surrounding areas.
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The teacher came under scrutiny after school officials notified police about “inappropriate communication with students, specifically through a social media platform outside of the school day,” Mac Edwards, superintendent of Llano Independent School District, said in a letter to families.
In March, a Breitbart News exclusive said leading experts found teacher sexual misconduct was “rampant” in schools across America.
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