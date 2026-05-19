Texas: 38-Year-Old High School Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Teenage Girl in Classroom

A male high school teacher in San Antonio, Texas, is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old female student in a classroom.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Chad Allen Rodriguez who taught physics and astronomy at John Jay High School and also worked as a coach, NDTV reported Tuesday.

Police arrested the suspect after he allegedly engaged in sexual activity with the student while they were in a classroom, and another student reportedly entered the room and found them.

Rodriguez allegedly flirted with the girl, sent her explicit texts, and met with her in his classroom for sex. The girl has reportedly admitted to being in a sexual relationship with the suspect who was immediately place on leave.