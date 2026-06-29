Venezuelan Illegal Aliens Sentenced for Child Sex Trafficking in Texas

A pair of illegal aliens from Venezuela were sentenced to a combined 32 years in prison this week for child sex trafficking charges in Texas.

Giannys Alexandra Ramirez-Fernandez and Nelson Adrian Perez-Martinez were sentenced in the Western District of Texas after having been found guilty on charges of conspiracy to traffic a child and transportation of a child with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Perez-Martinez was also convicted of benefiting from child sex trafficking, as well as aiding and abetting coercion and enticement.

While Ramirez-Fernandez was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison, Perez-Martinez received 20 years in prison for his crimes.

“These depraved illegal aliens were convicted for child sex trafficking,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said:

One of them was released into the country by the Biden Administration. Now, thanks to the hard work of the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, partner agencies, and our state and local partners, these child traffickers will be behind bars for years. Under the Biden Administration, unaccompanied minors were placed with unvetted sponsors who were actually smugglers and sex traffickers. President Trump and Secretary Mullin are committing to locating these children and holding child sex traffickers accountable. [Emphasis added]

Though Ramirez-Fernandez crossed the southern border as an unknown got-away, undetected by federal officials, Perez-Martinez was apprehended at the border in Texas in 2023 and was subsequently released into the United States by the Biden administration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.