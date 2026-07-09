A former substitute teacher in Dearborn County, Indiana, was sentenced to two years behind bars after being accused of sending naked photos of herself to a 14-year-old student.

Cassidy Carter pleaded guilty after she was accused of sending the images to the middle school student while working for South Dearborn School Corporation, Fox 19 reported Monday.

She was “sentenced to two years in jail for one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury,” the outlet said, noting, “Carter was originally charged with one count of child solicitation. Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens indicates that the change happened since the victim no longer lives in the area and wanted no part in the case.”

Carter was 21 when she sent the nude photos of herself to the boy, who informed school officials of the situation in December 2023.

An image showed the former educator’s mugshot:

The boy claimed he and Carter had become friends on Snapchat the month prior. “Based on his statements in the court documents, Carter would send him nude photos every time she took a shower, often late at night,” the Fox article said, adding the woman also told the boy she was in love with him.

Authorities found naked photos of Carter on the student’s cellphone while conducting their investigation.

In March, Breitbart News exclusively reported on what leading experts say about the teacher sexual misconduct that has become “rampant” in schools across the United States:

In fact, exclusive interviews with leading researchers and forensic psychologists on the subject and an investigation by Breitbart News into the data reveal that such sexual abuse is both underreported and understudied — despite being what one researcher called “a serious public health concern.” The causes range from teacher shortages to undetected personality disorders in educators to what clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson has called the collapse of Western values and the embrace of “subjective morality,” inflamed by an online world where anything goes.

In April, a substitute teacher in Texas was charged with having an “improper relationship” with a student, and in June a male teacher and coach in Texas was accused of grooming a 16-year-old by talking about “threesomes” with other men, Breitbart News reported.

“While female teacher cases typically grab the headlines, sexual abuse is more prevalent with male educators, research for the U.S. Department of Education shows,” the outlet said.

Breitbart News also noted recently, “[L]eading researchers say female perpetrators typically groom their male victims with photos and videos containing explicit sexual imagery, either of themselves or random pornography. With boys, they appeal to their growing sexual interest as they mature.”