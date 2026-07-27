St. Louis City Worker Rescues Baby Abandoned in Middle of Busy Street

A St. Louis City Street Department worker rescued a baby who was abandoned in the middle of a bustling street this month.

“I was working and traveling northbound on Goodfellow. And as I came around the roundabout, I noticed there was a blue car sitting in the middle of Goodfellow,” worker Michelle Jones told Fox2Now. “And as I was approaching the car, that’s when I saw the driver take and set a car seat out into the middle of Goodfellow. … When he saw me approaching his vehicle, he took [off] and fled the scene.”

Jones, who is a mother of three, a grandmother of 20, and a great-grandmother of ten, said she drove closer to take a better look when she glimpsed the baby left alone in the middle of the road with cars driving past. She said she immediately pulled up near the child, called police, and stood beside the child to make sure he was safe.

“Your motherly instincts kick in. I wouldn’t have done anything different but to stop and make that that baby was safe and placed back home,” she said.

Police later arrested Christopher Pearson, 36, who they allege sped away after leaving the baby in the road. He is facing charges for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest, according to the report.

“Fast as traffic that people are driving today, anyone could have killed that baby,” Jones said. “I just thank God I was there to save him,” she said.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.